A Texas teacher is under investigation after she was found to be playing a ringing noise to discipline and punish her students.

The Edge Middle School teacher would play a high-pitched frequency found on the internet in her classroom, according to NBC DFW. "She put on the ringing noise everyone was covering their ears. One of them walked out of the classroom, one of them was yelling that it was torture and one was trying to unplug the computer," said student Zoey Lohrs.

Janice Lohrs, Zoey's mother, told NBC DFW that the teacher would play this sound upwards of 40 minutes at a time. "I would understand if the teacher used it for a split second to gain the attention of the class but not for the excess of 40 minutes. Not when kids are begging you to stop," she said.

The school in Nevada, Texas, part of Community ISD, said in a statement that "district police are conducting an investigation into the alleged incident" and "student health, safety and security remains the highest priority for the district."

In a statement to NBC DFW, Community ISD said staff and students are being questioned to figure out what happened.