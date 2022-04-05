The Is Oregon's Cheapest And Most Delicious Steak

By Zuri Anderson

April 5, 2022

Steak , grilled beef with vegetables on the wood plate
Photo: Getty Images

A hearty steak dinner can often be a luxury, but you don't have to burn a hole in your wallet to get your hands on this cut of beef. Cheapism found the best restaurants serving budget-friendly steaks that are very tasty.

"These dining establishments go beyond a chain restaurant mentality and have a local history and rave customer reviews, from favorite local steakhouses that serve well-priced cuts with generous extras or steak-centric meals served family-style to more upscale steakhouses with noteworthy happy hours or specials offering savings off a pricey bill," the website explains.

The cheapest steak you can find in Oregon is at...

The Observatory!

Writers explained why they picked this Portland restaurant:

"There's only one steak on the menu at The Observatory by design — the restaurant was opened in 2008 with the idea of having something for everyone. Fortunately, that one steak is enough: a 10-ounce New York strip of Braveheart Black Angus beef with chimichurri, broccolini and fingerling potatoes for $22.50."

The Observatory is located at 8115 SE Stark St. Portland. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Click here to check out Cheapism's full list of affordable yet amazing steaks.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.