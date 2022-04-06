ScHoolboy Q Proves He's The Ultimate "Soccer Dad" In His New Song
By Tony M. Centeno
April 6, 2022
ScHoolboy Q has spent the past few years knocking out some dope features and strengthening the bond he has with his children. After previously showing his young daughter's soccer skills off to all of his 3 million+ followers on Instagram, the TDE rapper reflects on fatherhood in his first single since 2019.
On Tuesday, April 6, ScHoolboy Q dropped off his new song "Soccer Dad." The horn-heavy track, which was produced by Fu, Skyehutch and TaeBeast, allows Groovy Q to reflect on life as a father to his two daughters while still asserting his dominance in the rap game.
"My knuckle game, my flip-flop too crazy, I am really him," Q raps. "The soccer dad, my real life too wavy, while I cheer the stands/You little rappers go and wipe your mouth and go pull up your pants."
"Soccer Dad" is just the latest example that proves how extraordinary ScHoolboy Q's bond with his children is. Over the years, Q's daughter, Joy, has inspired several of her dad's lyrics and has even appeared in several of his music videos including "Break The Bank" and "Nightmare on Figg St." She even appeared on the cover of her dad's Oxymoron album, and can be heard speaking throughout the LP. Nowadays, Q simply loves to support her passion for soccer, and find out about the new rappers she listens to.
"My daughter, she puts me up on all the new little rappers and stuff," Q said during a 2019 interview. "She put me on Lil Nas X... Lil Yachty... Playboi Carti... They make music that kids can still get jiggy to."
ScHoolboy's latest banger comes a few months after he previewed some new music that may appear on the follow-up to his 2019 album CrasH Talk. During a Twitch session last summer, Q played four tracks including a song featuring Rico Nasty and another one with production from The Alchemist. So far, a release date for ScHoolboy Q's new album has not been confirmed.
Listen to ScHoolboy Q's "Soccer Dad" up top.