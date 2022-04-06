ScHoolboy Q Proves He's The Ultimate "Soccer Dad" In His New Song

ScHoolboy Q has spent the past few years knocking out some dope features and strengthening the bond he has with his children. After previously showing his young daughter's soccer skills off to all of his 3 million+ followers on Instagram, the TDE rapper reflects on fatherhood in his first single since 2019.

On Tuesday, April 6, ScHoolboy Q dropped off his new song "Soccer Dad." The horn-heavy track, which was produced by Fu, Skyehutch and TaeBeast, allows Groovy Q to reflect on life as a father to his two daughters while still asserting his dominance in the rap game.



"My knuckle game, my flip-flop too crazy, I am really him," Q raps. "The soccer dad, my real life too wavy, while I cheer the stands/You little rappers go and wipe your mouth and go pull up your pants."