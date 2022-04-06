These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Louisiana

For any expectant parent, choosing your baby's name is one of the most important decisions you'll make. The name you choose will likely stay with the child throughout their life, so you want to make sure it's the right fit.

Using 2020 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker gathered a list of the most popular baby names for boys and girls in Louisiana.

So what are the most popular baby names in Louisiana? For girls, the most popular name is Ava, while Liam is the top choice for boys.

According to Stacker, Ava, which comes from the Latin for "bird," ranks No. 3 nationally with 13,084 babies sharing the name, 259 of which were in Louisiana. Liam, which comes from the German for "protection," ranks No. 1 nationally with 19,659 babies reported having the same name, including 251 in Louisiana.

There are the Top 10 most popular baby names for girls in Louisiana:

Ava Amelia Olivia Emma Harper Charlotte Ella Evelyn Isabella Sophia

There are the Top 10 most popular baby names for boys in Louisiana:

Liam Elijah Noah John William James Wyatt Levi Grayson Oliver

The full report on the most popular baby girl names in Louisiana can be found here while the report for boy names can be found here.