These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In South Carolina

For any expectant parent, choosing your baby's name is one of the most important decisions you'll make. The name you choose will likely stay with the child throughout their life, so you want to make sure it's the right fit.

Using 2020 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker gathered a list of the most popular baby names for boys and girls in South Carolina.

So what are the most popular baby names in South Carolina? For girls, the most popular name is Ava, while William is the top choice for boys.

According to Stacker, Ava, which comes from the Latin for "bird," ranks No. 3 nationally with 13,084 babies sharing the name, 254 of which were in South Carolina. William, which has a Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector," is comes in fifth nationally in terms of popularity with 12,541 babies reported having the same name, including 279 in South Carolina.

There are the Top 10 most popular baby names for girls in South Carolina:

Ava Olivia Charlotte Emma Amelia Isabella Harper Elizabeth Sophia Abigail

There are the Top 10 most popular baby names for boys in South Carolina:

William Noah James Liam Elijah Mason John Jackson Oliver Lucas

The full report on the most popular baby girl names in South Carolina can be found here while the report for boy names can be found here.