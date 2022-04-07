Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her One Regret About Nose Job
By Sarah Tate
April 7, 2022
Khloe Kardashian has opened up about having a nose job in the past, but she recently revealed her one regret about the whole process. She wishes she had gotten it done sooner.
On Wednesday (April 6), the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum got real with her followers on Twitter after one user was shocked to hear that the 37-year-old Good American founder had previously confirmed having some work done. In a candid exchange with her fans, she said she got her nose done years ago shortly before her now almost 4-year-old daughter True's first birthday.
"Yes! I spoke about it at the [KUWTK] reunion with Andy Cohen as well," she said, adding, "I got it a couple weeks before True's first birthday. Love it!"
When another Twitter user complained that recuperating from a nose job is the "worst recovery ever" and that they will "never do it again," Kardashian sympathized but added that her own procedure "was a breeze" and that "it honestly was so easy for me." She did, however, reveal her one regret about it: waiting so long.
"My only regret is that I didn't do it sooner," she said.
Check out Kardashian's exchange with the fan below.
Stop!!! Mine was a breeze. That’s crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner— Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 7, 2022
During an ABC special on her family that aired Wednesday, Kardashian told host Robin Roberts that she had wanted to get the procedure done for years before ultimately going under the knife in 2019, per People.
"My whole life I would say – I've always wanted my nose done, forever," she said. "But it's the middle of your face and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."