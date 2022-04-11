Five Finger Death Punch Shares New Song 'AfterLife' & Announces Tour Dates

Five Finger Death Punch have returned with a brand new song "AfterLife," and it's the first taste of their forthcoming new album.

In "AfterLife," produced by longtime Five Finger Death Punch collaborator Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osborne, Papa Roach, Skillet), the band's Ivan Moody sings, "I don’t want to wait for heaven to change me/ I don’t wanna have to wait for the fall/ I don’t wanna wait for heaven to change things/ I don’t wanna wait I don’t wanna wait/ I don’t wanna wait for heaven to change this/ I don’t wanna have to fall on the knife/ Forever after - this disaster/ Bring the AfterLife."