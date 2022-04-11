Five Finger Death Punch Shares New Song 'AfterLife' & Announces Tour Dates
By Taylor Fields
April 12, 2022
Five Finger Death Punch have returned with a brand new song "AfterLife," and it's the first taste of their forthcoming new album.
In "AfterLife," produced by longtime Five Finger Death Punch collaborator Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osborne, Papa Roach, Skillet), the band's Ivan Moody sings, "I don’t want to wait for heaven to change me/ I don’t wanna have to wait for the fall/ I don’t wanna wait for heaven to change things/ I don’t wanna wait I don’t wanna wait/ I don’t wanna wait for heaven to change this/ I don’t wanna have to fall on the knife/ Forever after - this disaster/ Bring the AfterLife."
Five Finger Death Punch's forthcoming new studio album, which according to a press release promises to be the "arguably most diverse record of the band," will include "AfterLife" and follows the band's 2020 album F8.
Along with the new music comes the announcement of 5FDP's 2022 North American headline tour, which kicks off in Portland, Oregon on August 19th and takes the band across the country stopping in cities including Phoenix, Dallas, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Denver and more, before wrapping up in Salt Lake City on October 15th. And joining the band on tour are rock icons Megadeth, with additional support from The HU and Fire From The Gods. See the full list of tour dates below.
Aug 19 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Aug 20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater
Aug 23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
Aug 24 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater
Aug 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug 27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug 30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sep 1 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sep 2 – Houston, TX @The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sep 6 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sep 7 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sep 9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sep 10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sep 12 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sep 14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sep 15 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
Sep 17 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sep 18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Sep 20 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sep 21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake**
Sep 23 – Scranton, PA @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sep 24 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sep 27 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater**
Sep 28 –Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Sep 30 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Oct 1 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Oct 4 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Oct 5 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Oct 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
Oct 8 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Oct 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct 12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Oct 14 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
**5FDP, The HU, and Fire From The Gods only