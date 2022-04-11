Five Finger Death Punch Shares New Song 'AfterLife' & Announces Tour Dates

By Taylor Fields

April 12, 2022

Five Finger Death Punch have returned with a brand new song "AfterLife," and it's the first taste of their forthcoming new album.

In "AfterLife," produced by longtime Five Finger Death Punch collaborator Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osborne, Papa Roach, Skillet), the band's Ivan Moody sings, "I don’t want to wait for heaven to change me/ I don’t wanna have to wait for the fall/ I don’t wanna wait for heaven to change things/ I don’t wanna wait I don’t wanna wait/ I don’t wanna wait for heaven to change this/ I don’t wanna have to fall on the knife/ Forever after - this disaster/ Bring the AfterLife."

Five Finger Death Punch's forthcoming new studio album, which according to a press release promises to be the "arguably most diverse record of the band," will include "AfterLife" and follows the band's 2020 album F8.

Along with the new music comes the announcement of 5FDP's 2022 North American headline tour, which kicks off in Portland, Oregon on August 19th and takes the band across the country stopping in cities including Phoenix, Dallas, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Denver and more, before wrapping up in Salt Lake City on October 15th. And joining the band on tour are rock icons Megadeth, with additional support from The HU and Fire From The Gods. See the full list of tour dates below.

Aug 19 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug 20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater

Aug 23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

Aug 24 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

Aug 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug 27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug 30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep 1 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sep 2 – Houston, TX @The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sep 6 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sep 7 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sep 9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sep 10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sep 12 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep 14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep 15 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sep 17 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sep 18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Sep 20 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sep 21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake**

Sep 23 – Scranton, PA @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sep 24 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sep 27 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater**

Sep 28 –Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Sep 30 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Oct 1 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Oct 4 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Oct 5 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Oct 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Oct 8 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Oct 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct 12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Oct 14 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

**5FDP, The HU, and Fire From The Gods only

Five Finger Death Punch
