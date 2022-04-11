TikTok Challenge Leads To Arrest Of University Of Georgia Football Player

Being shot with a water pellet might hurt more than you think. At least that is what University of Georgia students reported after recently being shot with small water absorbent beads on campus.

According to Patch.com, UGA Bulldog's defensive lineman Warren Brinson was arrested on charges of misdemeanor, simple battery and three counts of reckless conduct after shooting fellow students with Orbeez as apart of a viral TikTok challenge.

"There is an indication that this incident could be related to a national social media challenge where the Orbeez water pellets are shot in a "drive-by" method," police told Fox5.

A police report was filed by the students who were shot walking near McWhorter Hall.

Surveillance footage shows Brinson's car pulling up to the scene at the time of the shooting.

When Brinson turned himself into the Athens - Clarke County Jail, he told police officers that he thought he knew the people that he was shooting at, but later discovered that they were strangers.

According to Fox 5, there have been similar police reports filed in LaGrange detailing people being shot in the head with Orbeez at Granger Park's Tennis Courts.

UGA Sports noted that Brinson was released from jail on bonds of $3,000.