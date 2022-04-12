Florida Teen Killed After Friend Shot Him While Wearing Body Armor

A Florida teenager was shot and killed by his friend after they took turns shooting each other while wearing body armor. When officers with the Bellview Police Department arrived at the scene, they found 16-year-old Christopher Leroy Broad Jr. with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said that Joshua Vining, 17, put on the bulletproof vest first and let Broad shoot him. The two then switched roles, and Vining fired multiple shots at Broad using a 9mm handgun.

Two other teens, Colton Whitler,17, and 18-year-old Evan Vowell, were also at the home. Police said that Vowell encouraged the others to shoot each other while he recorded it on his cell phone. Whitler was not accused of firing any shots but lied to police, claiming that his house had been shot up by an unknown number of assailants.

Authorities arrested Vining and Whitler in connection with Broad's death. Vining is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm, while Whitler is being charged with providing false information to law enforcement. Both teens are being charged as adults.

Officials did not say if Vowell was arrested or if he is facing charges for his role in the fatal shooting.