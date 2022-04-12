Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Ben Affleck Proposed: 'Taken Totally Off Guard'

Is bath time your private time? Well, to Ben Affleck, it was proposal time.

Jennifer Lopez revealed Tuesday (April 12) how her now-fiancé proposed to her — she was taking a bubble bath. In a message to her "On The JLo" newsletter, the "Let's Get Loud" singer said she was "totally taken off guard" when Affleck proposed, according to Page Six.

"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” Lopez said. She announced her engagement to Affleck — for the second time — on her newsletter over the weekend, too.

Lopez added, "(I) just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again." Bennifer started dating in the early 2000s, but they broke off their engagement in 2004. They rekindled their relationship again in 2021.

"I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES,'" she added about Affleck's proposal. The iHeartRadio Icon continued by saying how much she was crying during the romantic moment. "I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined. Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."

Affleck proposed with a green diamond ring, a color that JLo says is "lucky" for her. "He hands me a ring and he says it’s a green diamond. (Green is) my favorite color, it’s also my lucky color. Obviously it’ll be my lucky color forever now. It means so much when somebody thinks about you and loves you and sees you. And it was just the most perfect moment," she said.