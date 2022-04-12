Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Britney Spears' Pregnancy

Britney Spears surprised everyone when she announced that she’s pregnant with her third child, and as fans and followers congratulated her and reacted to the Instagram, her ex-husband also spoke out.

Kevin Federline, 44, and Spears, 40, tied the knot in 2004 and split in 2007. The former backup dancer and the “Baby…One More Time” icon share two children together, sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. Following his ex-wife’s announcement, Federline reacted in a statement via his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, who told NBC News:

“(Federline) wishes (Spears) the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.”

In her Instagram announcement on Monday (April 11), Spears shared that she lost weight on a trip to Maui, “only to gain it back.” Asghari, 28 — Spears’ fiancé, though she refers to his as her “husband” in the announcement on Instagram — apparently suggested that the pop artist was “food pregnant.” But Spears opted to take a pregnancy test and the results showed “I am having a baby …Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!” The baby news comes a few months after Spears returned from Hawaii and thought she had a “horrible” stomach bug, which she compared to nausea during pregnancy.

See Spears’ full post here: