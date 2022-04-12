This Is The Best Speakeasy In Chicago

Sometimes there is no greater vibe than a low-key, aesthetic bar to enjoy a drink with good company. If this sounds like a setting that you would enjoy, then you need to check out this Chicago speakeasy.

Lovefood.com compiled a list of the most exciting underground restaurants in the world, and The Library was a front-runner.

Located at 230 W. Kinzie Street near River North, The Library is essentially a secret basement underneath the Gilt Bar.

Given its name, customers are able to read the antique books that line the walls. It is only open Thursday to Saturday from 6:00 p.m to 10:00 p.m and they do not accept reservations. Everything in The Library, down to the fringy lamps and velvet booths, is vintage inspired. Guests can order from a wide variety of food on the menu as well as a themed list of cocktails.

Here is what lovefood.com had to say about the hidden speakeasy:

"As the speakeasy sister to Chicago’s acclaimed Gilt Bar, The Library is accessed through a side door and a flight of stairs. The secret room boasts a delightfully dark collection of velvet booths, antique books and vintage chandeliers, transporting patrons to a different time. The Gilt Bar is known for its fantastic food and the same menu is available downstairs, with dishes like black truffle mozzarella sticks, handmade pastas and a must-try steak tartare."