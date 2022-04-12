This Is The Highest-Rated Seafood Restaurant In Miami

When you're craving seafood, nothing else can satisfy you. Thankfully, Yelp has the scoop on where you can find the best seafood restaurants in Miami.

After searching the highest-rated spots by "best seafood restaurant", this eatery came in the No. 1 spot: The Original Crab House!

This restaurant has an amazing 4.5 stars with just under 380 reviews. Customers can't stop raving about this spot's attentive staff, clean environment, and fresh seafood -- especially the crabs, of course.

Yelper Deniece L. spilled the deets about their time there:

"The New England clam chowder was delicious. It was buttery, creamy, and seasoned with herbs that complimented the soup ingredients. The Old Bay fries were hot and crispy. We split the crab sampler, which was the perfect amount of crab for 2. Everything was very tasty, but seemed a bit underseasoned for my tastes. I tend to prefer more aggressive seasoning when it comes to seafood, especially when Old Bay is involved. Our server was very attentive, bringing us fresh butter without us having to ask. It seemed like it was only our server and the chef. They managed the dining room and takeout orders well... I will be returning to The Original Crab House for their affordably priced, yummy seafood."