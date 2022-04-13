Car Crashes Into Arizona Restaurant, 4 People Injured

By Ginny Reese

April 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Four people were injured after a car crashed into a local Chipotle Mexican Grill, reported 12 News. The incident took place on Tuesday evening (April 12).

Officers responded to a call near 1111 South Plaza Way in Flagstaff just after 5 p.m. Reports rolled in of a vehicle crashing into the building of a Chipotle restaurant.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and began treating the driver and those injured inside the restaurant, according to police. Witnesses say they saw the driver heading toward the restaurant and it seemed as if they were experiencing a medical emergency.

Police said that the car did not stop, but crashed into the large window and rested in the seating area.

Police say that the driver along with two customers were injured and taken to a local hospital for continued medical treatment. Another injured customer was treated on the scene.

It does not appear that the driver was impaired, according to police.

The restaurant is temporarily closed while repairs are taking place.

