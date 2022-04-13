Damaging Storms Cause Texas Dairy Queen To Collapse On Nearby Cars

Cleanup is beginning all across the state as damaging storms moved through Texas on Tuesday night.

The severe storms moved through the City of Ennis, leaving a path of damage. CBS News reported that strong winds caused a local Dairy Queen restaurant to partially collapse.

The storm caused the roof of the building to be blown off. The roof along with other debris came crashing down onto nearby cars in the parking lot.

The Dairy Queen is reportedly one of the spots that was hit the worst by the storms, receiving the most damage. The restaurant and nearby vehicles received thousands of dollars' worth of damage.

Thankfully, no one was in the vehicles when the roof collapsed. However, there were customers inside the building. No injuries have been reported so far.

One customer, who was not identified, told CBS News that the power was turned off to the building so that no electrical hazards took place. The power has now been restored, but the building is still blocked off and closed.