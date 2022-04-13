This Is The Best Restaurant For Late-Night Eats In Arizona

By Dani Medina

April 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's 1 a.m. You're hungry. Your fridge is empty. The local fast-food joint is closing up shop. What do you do?

Love Food compiled a list of the best late-night restaurants in every state. Here's what the food site said about it:

Craving a late-night feast? Whether you're after a belly-busting breakfast or some post-bar comfort food, the USA has plenty of spots to fill you up after hours. From retro-style diners to low-key Mexican joints, we've picked the best late-opening restaurant in every state.

In Arizona, the best restaurant that's open late is Urban Beans in Phoenix. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

This hip spot serves "crave-able" vegan food from 6am in Midtown Phoenix. Fill up on healthy brunch dishes such as overnight oats and spiced tofu scramble, or plump for a Reuben sandwich with plant-based pastrami or a vegan cheese lasagne topped with marinara sauce. The cool space – think bright canvases, art-adorned tables and plenty of plants – is another reason to stay here late.

Urban Beans is located at 720 W. Highland Ave. #K29 in Phoenix.

To read the full list of late-night restaurants in every state, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.