This Is The Best Restaurant For Late-Night Eats In Arizona
By Dani Medina
April 13, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
It's 1 a.m. You're hungry. Your fridge is empty. The local fast-food joint is closing up shop. What do you do?
Love Food compiled a list of the best late-night restaurants in every state. Here's what the food site said about it:
Craving a late-night feast? Whether you're after a belly-busting breakfast or some post-bar comfort food, the USA has plenty of spots to fill you up after hours. From retro-style diners to low-key Mexican joints, we've picked the best late-opening restaurant in every state.
In Arizona, the best restaurant that's open late is Urban Beans in Phoenix. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:
This hip spot serves "crave-able" vegan food from 6am in Midtown Phoenix. Fill up on healthy brunch dishes such as overnight oats and spiced tofu scramble, or plump for a Reuben sandwich with plant-based pastrami or a vegan cheese lasagne topped with marinara sauce. The cool space – think bright canvases, art-adorned tables and plenty of plants – is another reason to stay here late.
Urban Beans is located at 720 W. Highland Ave. #K29 in Phoenix.
