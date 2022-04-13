This Is The Best Restaurant For Late-Night Eats In Arizona

It's 1 a.m. You're hungry. Your fridge is empty. The local fast-food joint is closing up shop. What do you do?

Love Food compiled a list of the best late-night restaurants in every state. Here's what the food site said about it:

Craving a late-night feast? Whether you're after a belly-busting breakfast or some post-bar comfort food, the USA has plenty of spots to fill you up after hours. From retro-style diners to low-key Mexican joints, we've picked the best late-opening restaurant in every state.

In Arizona, the best restaurant that's open late is Urban Beans in Phoenix. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

This hip spot serves "crave-able" vegan food from 6am in Midtown Phoenix. Fill up on healthy brunch dishes such as overnight oats and spiced tofu scramble, or plump for a Reuben sandwich with plant-based pastrami or a vegan cheese lasagne topped with marinara sauce. The cool space – think bright canvases, art-adorned tables and plenty of plants – is another reason to stay here late.

Urban Beans is located at 720 W. Highland Ave. #K29 in Phoenix.

To read the full list of late-night restaurants in every state, click here.