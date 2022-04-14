Texas Is One Of The Most Catfished States

Romance scams, more commonly known as "catfishing," have become a normal occurrence across America. In fact, catfishing is so popular that there were even TV shows created about it.

Though it may seem like a funny concept, Americans actually lose millions of dollars due to the scams every single year.

According to a recent study from SocialCatfish.com, Texas is among the most catfished states.

The state ranked as the 3rd-most catfished state in the country. In 2021, there were 1,738 victims that lost a total of $65,430,519 to the scams. On average, that's over $37,346 lost per victim.

Here are the top 20 most catfished states in the US:

California Florida Texas New York Washington New Jersey Pennsylvania Colorado Virginia Massachusetts Maryland Michigan Illinois Arizona North Carolina Nevada Ohio Tennessee Georgia North Dakota

Click here to check out the full study.