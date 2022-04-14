Texas Is One Of The Most Catfished States

By Ginny Reese

April 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Romance scams, more commonly known as "catfishing," have become a normal occurrence across America. In fact, catfishing is so popular that there were even TV shows created about it.

Though it may seem like a funny concept, Americans actually lose millions of dollars due to the scams every single year.

According to a recent study from SocialCatfish.com, Texas is among the most catfished states.

The state ranked as the 3rd-most catfished state in the country. In 2021, there were 1,738 victims that lost a total of $65,430,519 to the scams. On average, that's over $37,346 lost per victim.

Here are the top 20 most catfished states in the US:

  1. California
  2. Florida
  3. Texas
  4. New York
  5. Washington
  6. New Jersey
  7. Pennsylvania
  8. Colorado
  9. Virginia
  10. Massachusetts
  11. Maryland
  12. Michigan
  13. Illinois
  14. Arizona
  15. North Carolina
  16. Nevada
  17. Ohio
  18. Tennessee
  19. Georgia
  20. North Dakota

Click here to check out the full study.

