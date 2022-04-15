This Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Arizona

There's just something about your favorite breakfast foods piled high on a buttered piece of toast. Duh, we're talkin' breakfast sandwiches.

If you're craving one now — and we don't blame you — look no further. Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best breakfast sandwiches in every state. Here's what they said about it:

Few food items can match the sandwich for convenience, versatility and, when done right, downright deliciousness. Throw in breakfast favourites like bacon, eggs, avocado and hash browns and you have something that's truly worth getting out of bed for. From simple sausage sandwiches on sliced bread to biscuits, bagels and French toast stuffed with sweet or savoury fillings, we've researched the best breakfast sandwich in every state.

In Arizona, the best breakfast sandwich is the avocado, egg & Parmesan croissant at Squarz Bakery & Cafe in Scottsdale and Tempe. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

Hate having to choose between buttery, flaky croissants and hearty, savoury breakfasts when you’re out for brunch? Here's the (very delicious) solution. This croissant sandwich from Squarz Bakery & Cafe encases fluffy scrambled eggs, smashed avocado, garlic aioli and Parmesan crisps in a freshly baked pastry. Plus, you can customise it with bacon, pesto or sun-dried tomato. There are two locations, in Scottsdale and Tempe – though, with croissants this good, you might imagine you're in Paris.

Squarz Bakery & Cafe is located at 975 E Elliot Rd #103 in Tempe and 13802 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 116 in Scottsdale.

