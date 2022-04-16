Shirtless Justin Bieber Steals The Show For 'Peaches' At Coachella

Justin Bieber may have gotten his peaches out in Georgia, but he gets something else in California.

The 28-year-old heartthrob made a special guest appearance during Daniel Caesar's Friday night set at Coachella to perform their hit single "Peaches." Bieber popped up on stage in no shirt, low-rise baggy jeans and a backwards Phillies baseball cap.

Bieber performed his iconic verse and chorus before Caesar closed it out with his sultry verse, according to Billboard. After the song, Caesar said, "Give it up for my friend Justin Bieber, man!"

Giveon, the third artist on the Grammy-nominated song, is set to perform at Coachella on Saturday (April 16), but didn't join Bieber and Caesar on stage. The first and only time "Peaches" has been performed live with the hit-making trio was at the Grammys earlier this month.

Could Justin make another appearance during his stay in Indio? 👀 It's not his first rodeo! Although the "Anyone" singer has never been on a Coachella lineup, he made a special guest appearance during Ariana Grande's set in 2019 to perform "Sorry," according to Billboard.

You can watch the "Peaches" performance below: