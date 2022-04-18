World's Richest Man Elon Musk: 'I Don't Even Own A Place Right Now'

The filing confirmed Musk sent an offer letter to Twitter last Wednesday.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Musk said in the offer letter. "However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company."

CNN noted that the offer letter specifically addressed Bret Taylor, the chair of the Twitter board, and not Parag Agrawal, who assumed the role of CEO last fall.

"Twitter has extraordinary potential," Musk added. "I will unlock it."

Twitter confirmed it received the offer and said its board planned to review the proposal "to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and all Twitter stockholders" in a statement obtained by CNN.

Earlier in the week, a Twitter shareholder filed a lawsuit against Musk over his purchase of the company's stock, accusing the billionaire of failing to publicly disclose his purchases when it reached 5%, CNBC reported.

Investors must disclose their purchase within 10 days of exceeding the 5% threshold in adherence with federal law.

Musk was initially offered a seat on Twitter's Board of Directors, but ultimately turned down the offer earlier this month.

Musk vowed to "make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months" amid the announcement that he'd join the social media's company board of directors after purchasing 9% of Twitter's stock and becoming its largest shareholder earlier this month.