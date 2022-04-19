This Is The Best Summer Vacation Spot In Georgia

The summer is best spent outdoors soaking up the sunshine, and that is what makes this state park the place to be this season. Wether you prefer to relax by the waves or mini golf and turtle watch with the kids, Jekyll Island State Park has something for everyone to enjoy.

According to Trips To Discover, Jekyll Island State Park is one of the most popular places to plan a summer vacation in the South. The park has golfing, biking, tennis, and an abundance of wild life. It is a popular place to observe turtles and gators and has activities for both adults and children. Jekyll island is located off the coast of Georgia and features various hotels, campgrounds and a waterpark. There are many beaches for visitors to choose from, each with their own special attraction and there are holiday events thrown at the park annually.

Here is what Trips to Discover had to say about Jekyll Island State Park:

"From beaches with driftwood sculptures made by nature to one of Georgia’s oldest buildings, the Horton House, Jekyll Island is a visually striking getaway with tons of things to do and see. Take in the lighthouses and other age-old structures on breathtaking Jekyll."

