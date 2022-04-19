This Is The Best Summer Vacation Spot In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye

April 19, 2022

Georgia Coast / Lowcountry
Photo: Getty Images

The summer is best spent outdoors soaking up the sunshine, and that is what makes this state park the place to be this season. Wether you prefer to relax by the waves or mini golf and turtle watch with the kids, Jekyll Island State Park has something for everyone to enjoy.

According to Trips To Discover, Jekyll Island State Park is one of the most popular places to plan a summer vacation in the South. The park has golfing, biking, tennis, and an abundance of wild life. It is a popular place to observe turtles and gators and has activities for both adults and children. Jekyll island is located off the coast of Georgia and features various hotels, campgrounds and a waterpark. There are many beaches for visitors to choose from, each with their own special attraction and there are holiday events thrown at the park annually.

Here is what Trips to Discover had to say about Jekyll Island State Park:

"From beaches with driftwood sculptures made by nature to one of Georgia’s oldest buildings, the Horton House, Jekyll Island is a visually striking getaway with tons of things to do and see. Take in the lighthouses and other age-old structures on breathtaking Jekyll."

For more information and other Georgia attractions click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.