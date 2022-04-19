This Shop Has The Tastiest Donuts In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
April 19, 2022
Donuts are a perfect sweet treat, whether you need a quick bite or something filling after a nice meal. Sometimes, people want donuts that are over-glazed, dripping with toppings, or just bursting with flavor. Thankfully, Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious donuts in every state.
"We've partnered with Yelp to find the best donut in every state. To create this list, Yelp scoured the 'donut' category and selected the best donut-maker in each state," according to the website. "Using Yelp's list of the best donut shops, we combed through the reviews to find the donuts that stood out at each establishment."
Here is the writers' pick for Colorado: the RADiculously Awesome Doughnut at Sweet Coloradough!
"If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind donut, this is the place to go," writers say. "Sweet Coloradough makes donuts the size of your head (literally!), tie-dye glazed creations, and even treats with the Colorado state flag frosted on top. If you're not in the mood for pastries, the shop also offers an array of savory sandwiches to choose from."
You can find this spot at 2430 S. Glen Ave. in Glenwood Springs. They're only available for takeout.
