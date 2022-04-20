This Is The Best Vegetarian Restaurant In South Carolina
By Sarah Tate
April 20, 2022
Whether you're going meat-free for dietary restrictions or ethical reasons, it used to be hard to find great vegetarian food that is both meatless and flavorful. Fortunately, there are now plenty of restaurants around South Carolina that are offering either a totally-vegetarian menu or some incredible plant-based options.
LoveFood found the best vegetarian restaurant in each state, "from vegan diners to fine-dining spots," including a vegan spot in South Carolina. According to the site:
"Meaty morsels like burgers, barbecue ribs and fried chicken are mainstays of American cuisine – but there are plenty of spots that focus on delicious vegetarian and plant-based dishes too."
So which vegetarian restaurant was named the best in South Carolina?
A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen
Located in Columbia, A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen is a 100% contactless restaurant where you can find delicious plant-based cuisine, including "chicken" minis, veggie plates, BBQ "spareribs" and much more.
A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen is located at 2338 Main Street in Columbia.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"Vegan food doesn't come much more comforting than the offerings at A Peace of Soul. The spot, in South Carolina's state capital, has a delicious menu packed to the gills with classics that have got the plant-based treatment. Spice fans should try the Nashville Hot "Chicken" Sandwich: it's made up of a fried soy and wheat protein patty with salad, a pretzel bun and plenty of hot sauce."
Check out the full list here.