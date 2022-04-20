Authorities were spotted leaving the home with a box of files but there's no confirmation that it contains any solid evidence. According to TMZ, cops say that Mayers allegedly knows the victim. The shooting reportedly happened after the rapper and the victim had gotten into an argument in the street. Police also said that they were able to corroborate the victim's story, which is what led to the rapper's arrest. Mayer was taken down to LAPD headquarters to be questioned, however, the rapper reportedly got his lawyer involved.



A$AP Rocky was arrested at LAX after he got off a private jet coming from Barbados where he was vacationing with Rihanna. Police waited for him at the terminal where was apprehended and taken into custody. He will soon be booked and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon. See the LAPD's full statement below.