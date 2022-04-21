Handyman Arrested In Brutal Murder Of New York City Woman

Authorities have made an arrest in the brutal murder of a New York City woman. The New York City Police Department announced that 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in as officers were heading to his home to question him about the death of Orsolya Gaal.

Gaal's body was found stuffed in a large hockey bag a few blocks from her home. Surveillance video showed the suspect dragging the bag through the street, leaving a trail of blood along the sidewalk. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said that she had been stabbed 58 times.

After killing Gaal, Bonala allegedly sent a threatening text message to her 53-year-old husband, Howard Klein, warning him that her family was next. Klein and his oldest son were out of state at the time of the murder. The couple's younger son was upstairs when his mother was killed but was not involved in her killing.

Bonola confessed to killing Gaal and was charged with murder, criminal tampering, and criminal possession of a weapon in the killing. Authorities said that Bonala worked as a handyman and was having an affair with Gaal. They did not say why Bonala murdered Gaal and are trying to determine the full extent of their relationship.