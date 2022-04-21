PHOTOS: Seattle's Iconic Space Needle Turns 60!

By Zuri Anderson

April 21, 2022

Space Needle.
Photo: Getty Images

A classic Seattle icon is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Thursday (April 21).

The Space Needle, a mainstay landmark in the Emerald City's skyline, was originally constructed in 1962 for the World Fair. One of the Needle's architects, Edward E. Carlson, was inspired by a broadcast radio tower with a restaurant in Stuttgart, Germany. His very humble doodle of the Space Needle can be viewed on the official website.

The initial concept went through many designs, including a landed UFO, a cocktail shaker, and a tethered balloon. It wasn't until architect John Graham Jr. entered the picture that they settled on a final design, just a year and a half before the World Fair.

The Space Needle is also getting a little makeover just in time for the big day. Five people will have the honor of repainting the landmark's sloped roof with its original color: Galaxy Gold, according to Seattle Refined. Before the new finish is unveiled, let's check out the stunning photos of the Space Needle across the years.

Better In Blue

Across U.S., Stadiums, Landmarks Illuminated In Blue To Honor Essential Workers
A general view of the Space Needle lit up in blue to honor essential workers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on April 09, 2020.
Photo: Getty Images North America

A Smoky Sunset

Massive Smoke Cloud Descends On Seattle Amid Historic Fires
The Space Needle flies an American flag at half-mast in remembrance of the September 11 attacks as the sun sets through wildfire smoke on September 11, 2020.
Photo: Getty Images North America

Up Close And Personal

Space Needle.
Photo: Getty Images

Look Away If You're Afraid Of Heights

Space Needle.
View through oculus' spiral staircase towards the glass floor in 2020.
Photo: Getty Images

A Different Perspective

A view of the Space Needle and Seattle skyline in Seattle, Washington in December 2001. PHOTO CREDIT
A view of the Space Needle and Seattle skyline in Seattle, Washington in December 2001.
Photo: Getty Images

Just As Beautiful Inside

Space Needle.
Indoors viewing platform with glass flooring in 2020.
Photo: Getty Images

A Pop of Color

The Space Needle and the International Fountain are seen through the O in an inflatable ""Bumbershoot"" on day two of Bumbershoot, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. (Genna Martin, seattlepi.com)
The Space Needle and the International Fountain are seen through the O in an inflatable "Bumbershoot" on September 3, 2016.
Photo: Getty Images

Above The Fog

Seattle Space Needle in the Fog
The Space Needle peaks above the fog line during a spectacular sunset, 2013.
Photo: Getty Images

Starting Off With A Bang

2013 New Year's Fireworks Show.
Photo: Getty Images

Snapshot Of History

Aerial View of Space Needle and Urban Seattle
Aerial view of The Space Needle and Seattle in the 1960s.
Photo: Getty Images
