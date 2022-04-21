PHOTOS: Seattle's Iconic Space Needle Turns 60!

A classic Seattle icon is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Thursday (April 21).

The Space Needle, a mainstay landmark in the Emerald City's skyline, was originally constructed in 1962 for the World Fair. One of the Needle's architects, Edward E. Carlson, was inspired by a broadcast radio tower with a restaurant in Stuttgart, Germany. His very humble doodle of the Space Needle can be viewed on the official website.

The initial concept went through many designs, including a landed UFO, a cocktail shaker, and a tethered balloon. It wasn't until architect John Graham Jr. entered the picture that they settled on a final design, just a year and a half before the World Fair.

The Space Needle is also getting a little makeover just in time for the big day. Five people will have the honor of repainting the landmark's sloped roof with its original color: Galaxy Gold, according to Seattle Refined. Before the new finish is unveiled, let's check out the stunning photos of the Space Needle across the years.

Better In Blue