Denver Hotel Among The 'Best New Hotels In The World'

Hotels can sometimes make or break your travel experience, so it's important to choose the right one for your excursions. If you ever felt like living in style, look no further than Travel + Leisure. The website found the best new hotels in the world for 2022. Hotels in Mexico, Spain, Italy, Budapest, and more countries landed on the list. Several of those hotels can be found right here in the United States, including Colorado!

One Denver hotel made the cut: Clayton Members Club & Hotel!

Writers explain why they chose this Denver hotel:

"A restaurant rooted in Cali-Mediterranean flavors, a sexy cocktail bar, and a rooftop pool would be star attractions at most hotels. Clayton has all three, plus a member's club. But it's the opportunity to rub shoulders with Denver's most creative crowd that keeps guests returning," according to the website. "Nods to Colorado's mountainous topography (block prints of 14,000-foot peaks) and Gold Rush heritage (gold-veined marble) are subtly woven throughout the 63 rooms. The ground-floor market—already an anchor of the Cherry Creek neighborhood—is devoted to serving products from local BIPOC artisans, such as Little Owl coffee, Smith & Cannon Ice Cream Co., and Black Box Bakery (wake early to score the decadent peanut butter and chocolate croissant)."

If you're thinking about visiting the Mile High City, or need some time away from home, you can drop by 233 Clayton St.

Clayton Members Club wasn't the only Colorado hotel on the list. The Hythe in Vail was also featured.

Click HERE to see the full list of stellar hotel experiences waiting for you.