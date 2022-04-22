Middle Tennessee Woman Arrested For Attacking Child's Principal At School
By Sarah Tate
April 22, 2022
A woman in Middle Tennessee was taken into custody on Friday (April 22) after allegedly attacking her child's principal earlier in the week.
According to FOX 17, the principal at Glenellen Elementary School in Clarksville was meeting with the parent of a student at the school around 1 p.m. Thursday when the woman, later identified as Tandrea Laquise Sanders, reportedly became aggressive and physically assaulted the principal. Law enforcement officers immediately responded to the incident, but the suspect fled the scene before they could arrive.
On Friday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announced on its official Facebook page that they had arrested Sanders. The department also shared video of the incident that they claim shows Sanders assaulting Clark on the school's surveillance cameras. That video can be seen below or on the sheriff's office page here.
Sheriff Fuson stated, "We as parents and community members have absolutely had enough. Our SRO's are working tirelessly to maintain safety on our school campuses for students and school staff. Dealing with the behavioral issues of an adolescent student is challenging enough, now we have a parent who feels that they can come to a school campus and act in this manner. This is not the first time that this has occurred. Well, I can tell you that circumstances like this will not be tolerated. I spoke with District Attorney Nash this morning about this incident and will ensure that Sanders is prosecuted to the fullest extent possible. A message needs to and will be sent. The example starts here with Sanders and this incident". Sheriff Fuson is requesting seven new school resource officers in the upcoming county budget. Due to an increase in assaultive activity in some of our high and middle schools, Sheriff John Fuson implemented new staffing strategies to address this increase in activity.
"We as parents and community members have absolutely had enough," said Sheriff John Fuson. "Our SRO's are working tirelessly to maintain safety on our school campuses for students and school staff. Dealing with the behavioral issues of an adolescent student is challenging enough, now we have a parent who feels that they can come to a school campus and act in this manner."
He added that this isn't the first time an incident like this has occurred and that it "will not be tolerated."
"I spoke with District Attorney Nash this morning about this incident and will ensure that Sanders is prosecuted to the fullest extent possible," he said. "A message needs to and will be sent. The example starts here with Sanders and this incident."
Sanders was taken into custody on assault charges and booked into jail on a $5,000 bond.
In response to the reported assault and similar incidents, Fuson is requesting seven additional school resource officers in the county budget.