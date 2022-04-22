Perry Farrell Hints At New Jane's Addiction Music And Tour

It's been more than a decade since Jane's Addiction released their last album, The Great Escape Artist, and nine years since their last standalone single "Another Soulmate," but if Perry Farrell had it his way the band would record music this year.

“With Jane’s Addiction, timelines … well, you never know,” Farrell told Consequence when asked about the possibility of new music. “But what I would love to see … I would love to see us record a couple of tracks this year. Even if it’s two or three tracks … two tracks, I feel two is nice. I think people can take two, like two aspirin.”

The band is set to perform at Farrell's Lollapalooza festival this July in Chicago and “do have ambitions to hit the road this year” following that gig.

“So it won’t be long before you’ll know if those ambitions have come to fruition,” he teased.

Farrell shared an emotional video tribute to Taylor Hawkins last month, where his wife revealed the last words the Foo Fighters drummer said to them before his death. “This is something that’s very personal and dear to me. It’s the last audio message that I received on my phone on Thursday night. It was sent out from the hotel,” Etty Lau Farrell said in the clip.

“Take care of each other, and I’ll take care of me," Hawkins says in the message. "And I will see you guys in Sao Paolo [at Lollapalooza Brazil]. I love, love, love, love you guys. Sleep tight.”

Watch the tribute video here.