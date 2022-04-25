Billie Joe Armstrong Reacts To Dwight Singing Green Day On 'The Office'

By Katrina Nattress

April 25, 2022

2019 American Music Awards - Fixed Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

"Secret Santa" was the topic for Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's latest episode of their Office Ladies podcast. The duo, who played Pam and Angela, respectively, on The Office, asked Billie Joe Armstrong to give the episode summary before they took their deep dive in the 2009 holiday episode.

“It’s Christmas time at Dunder Mifflin. Jim and Dwight are in charge of this year’s Christmas party, and they’re doing a pretty good job,” the Green Day frontman began. “Jim tells Phyllis she can play Santa, something she’s wanted to do for years. This naturally causes Michael to spiral…”

In the episode, Andy (Ed Helms) and Dwight (Rainn Wilson) sing Green Day’s 2004 single "Boulevard Of Broken Dreams" during karaoke at the office party. When Fischer asked Armstrong if he was asked permission for the song's use, he admitted he was "taken by surprise" when he saw the scene.

“I was binge-watching The Office for the first time, and I was watching that episode and then all of a sudden the song came on and I was… completely taken by surprise,” Armstrong explained. “And like I think my face started to get red, and Andy started singing harmonies, which was almost like the… because we do have a musical for American Idiot, and he sang the same exact harmony that’s in the musical. So it was, it was good.”

Listen to the full Office Ladies episode below.

Green Day
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.