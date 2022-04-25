Future Confirms New Album Title, Reveals Album Cover

"Album Title: I NEVER LIKED YOU," Future confirmed in his Instagram caption.



Future has been promoting his album for the past few weeks. Prior to revealing the album cover and confirming its title, Future discussed the direction of the album. He also revealed that Gunna, Kanye West and Drake will appear on his follow-up to High Off Life.



“I’m putting myself out there,” Future said. “Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself, because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just…be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”



Earlier this year, Future dropped the first single "Worst Day." Although he hasn't released any other tracks from the album, Future recently appeared on his latest collaboration with Southside and Travis Scott called "Hold That Heat." Look out for Future's new album I Never Liked You dropping on Friday.