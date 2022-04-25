Future Confirms New Album Title, Reveals Album Cover
By Tony M. Centeno
April 25, 2022
Future has done a great job at keeping his album title hidden from the world. After boasting about the project and even revealing who will appear on it, the Atlanta rapper has finally confirmed his new album's title.
On Monday, April 25, Future took to social media to announce the title of his upcoming album, I Never Liked You. In his latest post, Pluto confirmed the quasi-toxic album title and also revealed the cover art for his new body of work. The album cover, which is a photo of him sitting inside a vintage Rolls Royce, first appeared in his recent GQ feature.
"Album Title: I NEVER LIKED YOU," Future confirmed in his Instagram caption.
Future has been promoting his album for the past few weeks. Prior to revealing the album cover and confirming its title, Future discussed the direction of the album. He also revealed that Gunna, Kanye West and Drake will appear on his follow-up to High Off Life.
“I’m putting myself out there,” Future said. “Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself, because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just…be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”
Earlier this year, Future dropped the first single "Worst Day." Although he hasn't released any other tracks from the album, Future recently appeared on his latest collaboration with Southside and Travis Scott called "Hold That Heat." Look out for Future's new album I Never Liked You dropping on Friday.