This Is The Most Common Dream For Arizona Residents

How often do you remembers the dream you had the night before? Some people forget their dreams, but those who remember are often left wondering what those dreams meant. So, they typically reach out to Google for the answers.

MyVision.com conducted a study to determine the most common dream in each state. The study states, "We were curious as to the most common dreams in each state. We analyzed more than 9,000 Google search terms relating to dreaming or dreams over the past 24 months to determine the most common dream in every state."

According to the study, the most common dream that Arizona residents have is about a love interest or their crush. The study explains, "On the West Coast, people are having romantic dreams about a crush or love interest. In states such as California and Arizona, people see their one true love when they close their eyes. "

Here are the top 10 most common dreams:

teeth/ losing teeth snakes horses love interest/ crush being pregnant spiders an ex/ exes tornadoes cats cheating partners

Other popular dreams that showed up in the study included those about alligators, sharks, flying, getting hit by a car, cheating partners, death, and losing teeth.

Click here to check out the full study.