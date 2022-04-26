Homeless Woman Allegedly Carjacked, Ran Over Nun Who Was Donating Clothes

By Bill Galluccio

April 26, 2022

A 73-year-old former nun was rushed to the hospital after she was run over by her own carLorraine Lombardo was dropping off clothes in the donation bin at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Long Island when a homeless woman jumped into her running vehicle.

The woman, identified as 50-year-old Doreen Dunbar, accelerated in reverse, knocking down Lombardo and running over her legs.

A witness said Dunbar then started arguing with Lombardo, claiming the vehicle belonged to her.

"She came back, and she was arguing with the woman on the ground, saying, 'It's my car.' So the two were arguing [over] whose car it was. So I said, 'Well, the police can figure out who's car it is,'" Kathleen White told News 12.

When White called 911, Dunbar sped away. She didn't get very far as she crashed into a guardrail and then fled on foot. Officers used a helicopter and K9 unit to track her down.

She was taken into custody and was placed under psychiatric observation. She is facing charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

Lombardo was rushed to the hospital, where she underwent surgery. She remains hospitalized in stable condition.

