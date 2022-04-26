Ohio Ranked One Of The Top States For UFO Sightings In The Country

By Logan DeLoye

April 26, 2022

UFO
Photo: Getty Images

Are aliens real? Wether you believe it or not, there are some phenomenons that science has yet to explain and others that are obvious misconceptions. A light flashing in the sky could be as explainable as a satellite, or it could spiral into a lengthy conspiracy theory. Out of all the states in America, Ohio ranks high on the list for reporting the most UFO sightings.

Stacker compiled a list of states who have reported seeing the most UFOs, and Ohio was eighth on the list. In fact, the very place dedicated to UFO studies was founded by an Ohio professor. The Center for UFO Studies investigates UFO activity to tries and explain rare phenomena and sightings.

Here is what Stacker had to say about Ohio UFO sightings:

"The Center for UFO Studies was founded by Dr. J. Allen Hynek, a professor of astronomy at Ohio State University who went on to become chairman of the astronomy department at Northwestern University. Hynek served during the 1950s and 1960s as the astronomical consultant to the United States Air Force's Project Blue Book, a project tasked with investigating and explaining UFO phenomena. Hynek sought to determine wherever possible an astronomical explanation for UFOs."

For the complete list visit here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.