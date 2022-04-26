This Is The Best High School In Ohio According To U.S News

There are a multitude of great high schools in Ohio, but one is set apart from the rest due to its graduation rate and how prepared students are for college.

This Toledo high school ranked in the top 200 schools in America out of nearly 18,000 schools. The list put together by the U.S News and World Report ranks each high school based on how well students perform on examinations and how well they are prepared for college. Ottawa Hills High School ranks as the number one school in Ohio for assessment proficiency as well as having a decent ratio of male to female students and a full faculty roster.

Here is what US News and World Report said about Ottawa Hills High School:

"Ottawa Hills High School is ranked first within Ohio. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Ottawa Hills High School is 77%. The total minority enrollment is 27%. Ottawa Hills High School is the only high school in the Ottawa Hills Local. Ottawa Hills High School is ranked #131 in the National Rankings. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college."

For more of the best high schools in America visit HERE.