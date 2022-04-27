Here's The Best Burger In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
April 27, 2022
A good burger can come from all kinds of eateries: fine-dining restaurants, food trucks, drive-thrus, bars, hole-in-the-wall spots, and much more. Just don't forget the fries!
If you've been curious about which burger reigns supreme in Washington state, Mashed has you covered. Writers combed through multiple sources to find the best of the best across the country:
"By factoring in customer reviews, local and national awards, personal experiences, and recommendations, we've successfully pinpointed every state's best burger. If it made the cut, you can count on the hamburger being excellent."
This burger was crowned the No. 1 burger in the Evergreen State: the Bacon Cheddar Burger from Gourmet Burger Shop!
Can’t go wrong with the bacon cheddar.Posted by The Gourmet Burger Shop on Wednesday, December 1, 2021
The website also explains why they picked this stacked burger:
"Found in Gig Harbor, Washington, The Gourmet Burger Shop delivers exactly what it promises. Their gourmet burgers get effusive praise, with some customers claiming their sandwiches are the best ever. While you'll be happy if you go with the Bacon Avocado Burger, you'll be even happier with the Bacon Cheddar Burger. This classic comes with white cheddar, bacon, onion, tomato, pickle, mixed greens, and a special sauce. The white cheddar is aged and the result is a rich flavor you rarely find on a burger."
If you want to sink your teeth into this burger, drop by 4120 Harborview Dr. in Gig Harbor.
