Here's The Best Burger In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

April 27, 2022

Hamburger Gourmet
Photo: Getty Images

A good burger can come from all kinds of eateries: fine-dining restaurants, food trucks, drive-thrus, bars, hole-in-the-wall spots, and much more. Just don't forget the fries!

If you've been curious about which burger reigns supreme in Washington state, Mashed has you covered. Writers combed through multiple sources to find the best of the best across the country:

"By factoring in customer reviews, local and national awards, personal experiences, and recommendations, we've successfully pinpointed every state's best burger. If it made the cut, you can count on the hamburger being excellent."

This burger was crowned the No. 1 burger in the Evergreen State: the Bacon Cheddar Burger from Gourmet Burger Shop!

Can’t go wrong with the bacon cheddar.

Posted by The Gourmet Burger Shop on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

The website also explains why they picked this stacked burger:

"Found in Gig Harbor, Washington, The Gourmet Burger Shop delivers exactly what it promises. Their gourmet burgers get effusive praise, with some customers claiming their sandwiches are the best ever. While you'll be happy if you go with the Bacon Avocado Burger, you'll be even happier with the Bacon Cheddar Burger. This classic comes with white cheddar, bacon, onion, tomato, pickle, mixed greens, and a special sauce. The white cheddar is aged and the result is a rich flavor you rarely find on a burger."

If you want to sink your teeth into this burger, drop by 4120 Harborview Dr. in Gig Harbor.

Click HERE to check out Mashed's full list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.