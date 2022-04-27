Here's The Best Burger In Washington

A good burger can come from all kinds of eateries: fine-dining restaurants, food trucks, drive-thrus, bars, hole-in-the-wall spots, and much more. Just don't forget the fries!

If you've been curious about which burger reigns supreme in Washington state, Mashed has you covered. Writers combed through multiple sources to find the best of the best across the country:

"By factoring in customer reviews, local and national awards, personal experiences, and recommendations, we've successfully pinpointed every state's best burger. If it made the cut, you can count on the hamburger being excellent."

This burger was crowned the No. 1 burger in the Evergreen State: the Bacon Cheddar Burger from Gourmet Burger Shop!