Texas Is One Of The Top 'Dark Sky' States

By Ginny Reese

April 27, 2022

It's International Dark Sky Week, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife! Texas is one of the best states to celebrate the occasion.

Dark Sky Week celebrates gazing at the night sky filled with stars and never-ending beauty. The week-long celebration is held to encourage residents to turn off their lights and enjoy the night's beautiful sky.

Not only does light pollution obstruct your view of the sky, but it also can impact human health and waste money and energy.

Texas is currently tied for the state with the most Dark Sky Communities with five spots receiving that designation. Colorado and Arizona also have five spots as well.

Here are some spots in Texas where you won't have to worry about light polluting your view of the night sky, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife:

