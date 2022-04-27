This Is The Best High School In Wisconsin According To U.S News

The best high schools across America prepare their students for college through high-level standardized testing and various AP course options. This Wisconsin school provides an abundance of AP classes for students to choose from.

According to a nationally-ranked list compiled by the U.S News and World Report, the High School of Health Sciences ranked as the best high school in Wisconsin. This school ranks high due to positive test scores and an above average graduation rate. Almost all students that attend the High School of Health Sciences take an AP class to get a head start on college classes.

Here's what the U.S News and World Report had to say about the High School of Health Sciences in Wales:

High School of Health Sciences is ranked first within Wisconsin. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at High School of Health Sciences is 95%. The total minority enrollment is 12%, and 10% of students are economically disadvantaged. High School of Health Sciences is ranked #133 in the National Rankings. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.

For the rest of the rankings visit HERE.