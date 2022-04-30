DaBaby Charged With Felony Battery After Alleged Assault During Video Shoot

DaBaby has been charged with felony battery over an alleged incident that occurred in December.

The rapper allegedly beat property manager Gary Pagar during a music video shoot at his rental property in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. In the lawsuit, Pagar said he sustained serious injuries after trying to shut down the video shoot at the California mansion.

DaBaby rented Pagar's property for one week in December to shoot a music video. The two agreed to limit the number of guests to 12 people, Pagar said, but the property manager found over 40 people in the mansion when he visited on December 2. In an effort to shut down the video shoot, Pagar was assaulted by someone on the raper's crew, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ.

DaBaby allegedly punched Pagar, knocking out his tooth, according to the lawsuit.

Another man, Thankgod Awute, was also charged with felony robbery in the incident. Prosecutors allege he participated in the assault before stealing Pagar's phone to stop him from calling the police.

News of the rapper's charges comes days after new footage of DaBaby's fatal shooting of a 19-year-old at a Walmart in North Carolina. His legal team says the video supports the rapper's act of self defense.