Lance Bass' Baby Son's Onesie References Iconic *NSYNC Track

Lance Bass shared an adorable photo of his baby son Alexander wearing a onesie referencing one of the most memorable *NSYNC tracks, especially for this time of year. Of course, it was none other than "It's Gonna Be Me."

"Guess what??!! #ItsGonnaBeMay," Bass wrote in his Instagram caption. His son Alexander James is seen wearing a white onesie with outlines of the *NSYNC band members and the popular joke "It's Gonna Be May" on it. The phrase has become a meme to welcome the start of May every year and is a play on words to the unmistakable way Justin Timberlake sings the line "It's Gonna Be Me" in the song.

