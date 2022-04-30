Megan Thee Stallion is getting a Netflix show! Well, kinda.

The Houston native is partnering with the streaming giant for a new comedy series loosely based on her life, according to Deadline. Megan Thee Stallion signed a first-look deal with Netflix back in December, giving her reign to create and executive produce new projects.

"It’s very early stages. She came in and she pitched something loosely based on her life growing up, and we got very excited about it. We think she’s special," Netflix's head of comedy Tracey Pakosta told Deadline.

While the plot-line and title of the comedy series have yet to be revealed, one thing we do know is Meg is a force to be reckoned with. And Pakosta agrees.

"Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey," Pakosta said.

Diving into the TV and film world was next on the "Plan B" rapper's to-do list. "I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch," Megan Thee Stallion said when she signed her Netflix deal.

While you're waiting for Megan Thee Stallion's Netflix show to drop, scroll through her hilarious TikTok vlogs to pass the time. 😂