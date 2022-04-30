Russia Planning To Quit International Space Station: Report

After making several threats to pull out of the International Space Station, it appears Russia has finally decided to end its mission. The head of Russia's space program, Dmitry Rogozin, told Russian state media that the decision had already been made and was the result of sanctions put in place because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The decision has been taken already, we're not obliged to talk about it publicly," Rogozin said during an interview, according to Bloomberg. "I can say this only -- in accordance with our obligations, we'll inform our partners about the end of our work on the ISS with a year's notice."

He did not say when Russia would inform the other countries who help run and maintain the International Space Station.

There are currently 11 people on the space station. Three Americans and an Italian astronaut docked at the space station on Wednesday (April 27), joining three Americans, three Russians, and a German.

It is unclear what impact Russia's decision will have on the space station. The United States previously said it plans to operate the station until 2030.

Russia isn't abandoning its plans for future space exploration and is reportedly discussing plans to build a lunar base with China.