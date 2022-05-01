Ariana Grande Recreates 'Mean Girls' Scene In Viral TikTok

Ariana Grande recreated an iconic Mean Girls scene in a video posted to r.e.m. beauty's TikTok account today (May 1.)

Grande recreated the scene in the film where Karen coughs and says "I can't go out, I'm sick" while on the phone with Regina George. The "thank u, next" singer is seen makeup-free and bundled up in a coat as she lip-syncs the words to the scene while holding her phone. She then uses a quick transition to show her transformation into a full glam look, in contrast to her appearance at the beginning of the video. "get in loser, we’re going to @Ulta Beauty #shopnow #ultahaul," she captioned the video in reference to the popular line in the film "get in loser, we're going shopping."

Watch the video below.