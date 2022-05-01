Ariana Grande Recreates 'Mean Girls' Scene In Viral TikTok
By Yashira C.
May 1, 2022
Ariana Grande recreated an iconic Mean Girls scene in a video posted to r.e.m. beauty's TikTok account today (May 1.)
Grande recreated the scene in the film where Karen coughs and says "I can't go out, I'm sick" while on the phone with Regina George. The "thank u, next" singer is seen makeup-free and bundled up in a coat as she lip-syncs the words to the scene while holding her phone. She then uses a quick transition to show her transformation into a full glam look, in contrast to her appearance at the beginning of the video. "get in loser, we’re going to @Ulta Beauty #shopnow #ultahaul," she captioned the video in reference to the popular line in the film "get in loser, we're going shopping."
Watch the video below.
@r.e.m.beauty
get in loser, we’re going to @Ulta Beauty #shopnow #ultahaul 🧚🏼♂️🪄🫧♬ original sound - Rachel Winters
Fans were excited about Grande finally participating in a TikTok trend, dubbing it her "TikTok era." Others praised her look and chapter two of her r.e.m. beauty collection, with one writing "loved chapter two, i bought literally everything at ulta lmao." The singer recently announced that her futuristic beauty brand would be available at Ulta stores. She wrote on Instagram, "today’s the day !!!!! @r.e.m.beauty is now available in select @ultabeauty stores nationwide and on ulta.com ~ i can’t even begin to tell you how excited and thankful i am. i so hope you enjoy ! thank you endlessly @ultabeauty."