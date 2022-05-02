Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Suspended: Report

By Jason Hall

May 2, 2022

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals
Photo: Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has reportedly been suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy, league sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (May 2).

A source with knowledge confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Hopkins withdrew his suspension appeal, which mean he will be "suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season."

The news comes days after the Cardinals acquired fellow wide receiver Marquise Brown in a draft-day trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

