Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Suspended: Report
By Jason Hall
May 2, 2022
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has reportedly been suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy, league sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (May 2).
A source with knowledge confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Hopkins withdrew his suspension appeal, which mean he will be "suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season."
The news comes days after the Cardinals acquired fellow wide receiver Marquise Brown in a draft-day trade with the Baltimore Ravens.
Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hNGNX4Aegx— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022
#AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins withdrew his appeal, source said. So, now official:— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2022
Hopkins is suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.