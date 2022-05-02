Katy Perry's Elaborate 'American Idol' Costume Knocks Her Out Of Her Chair

Katy Perry pulled out all the stops on the latest episode of American Idol, wearing a costume so elaborate she had to be wheeled onto stage.

During Sunday (May 1) night's episode, contestants took the stage for "Disney Night" where they each performed some of the biggest hits from Disney films throughout the years. As is tradition, Perry donned a costume to fit the occasion, per Entertainment Tonight.

While in the past she has channeled The Little Mermaid villain Ursula, purple-painted skin and all, the new episode had the "Firework" singer looking much more like the film's protagonist Ariel. She wore a purple shell bra, bright red plastic wig and a full mermaid tail that was so tight she was brought onto the stage with a hand cart dolly.