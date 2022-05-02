New Details Show Brian Laundrie's Parents Knew Whereabouts Of Gabby Petito

The parents of Gabby Petito have amended their lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents, claiming the couple knew their son had killed her and knew "the whereabouts of the body," NBC News reports.

The amended lawsuit accuses the Laundries of traveling with their son on a vacation to Fort De Soto Park, a Florida nature attraction near Tampa, all while knowing the location of Petito's body days before reports of her disappearance.

"They went on vacation knowing that Brian Laundrie had murdered Gabrielle Petito, it is believed that they knew where her body was located, and further knew that Gabrielle Petito's parents were attempting to locate her," the amended lawsuit said via NBC News.

In March, Joseph Petito and his ex-wife, Nichole Schmidt, filed the civil lawsuit against the Laundries, according to court documents obtained by WFLA.com, which included several allegations that weren't previously mentioned during the FBI's publicized search and investigation into the couple's deaths.

The documents claimed Petito, 22, died at the hands of Laundrie, 23, on August 27 during their cross-country road trip, which coincides with the coroner's office determining Petito died by manual strangulation, but also claims she suffered blunt force injuries to the head and back.

Laundrie confessed to the death of Petito in a notebook found near his body, the FBI confirmed in its final report on the investigation in January.

Petito's parents' lawsuit claims Laundrie told his parents about the incident "on or about" August 28, which was nearly two full months before his remains were found in his home state of Florida.

“While Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt were desperately searching for information concerning their daughter, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie were keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret, and it is believed were making arrangements for him to leave the country," the lawsuit alleged via WFLA.

The Laundrie family was also accused of acting “with malice or great indifference to the rights of” to Petito's family in the lawsuit.

“Christopher and Roberta Laundrie exhibited extreme and outrageous conduct which constitutes behavior, under the circumstances, which goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as shocking, atrocious, and utterly intolerable in a civilized community,” the lawsuit states via WFLA.

Petito and Schmidt are seeking damages of at least $100,000 and accuse the Laundries of causing pain and mental anguish as a result of "willfulness and maliciousness" in relation to the case.

On October 12, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue -- who performed an autopsy on Petito -- announced her death was ruled as a death by strangulation and the manner of death to be a homicide during a press conference.

Laundrie, the lone person of interest in connection to Petito's disappearance and death, was discovered weeks later at the Carlton Reserve campsite near his family's Florida home and confirmed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, his family's attorney, Steve Bertolino, confirmed to TMZ.

Dr. Blue said Petito's death is believed to have occurred 3-4 weeks prior to her remains being found on September 19 and confirmed to match her days later.

Dr. Blue confirmed the ruling was made while working alongside local and federal authorities. No other information will be released in adherence with state law.

Laundrie was the center of a publicized search by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and local authorities at the Carlton Reserve prior to his remains being discovered.

Dr. Blue said local law enforcement would decide who would be charged in connection to Petito's homicide case.

On September 30, police released additional bodycam footage which showed Petito telling an officer that an argument with Laundrie got physical.

The newer footage stems from the incident on August 12 in Moab, Utah in which police made contact with Petito and Laundrie after a bystander called the Moab Police Department and reported seeing a man hitting a woman.