3 Kids Injured After Sheriff's Helicopter Lifts Bounce House Into The Air

By Bill Galluccio

May 3, 2022

Children's Bouncy Castle Inflatable Playground Top Half
Photo: Getty Images

Three children were injured when a bounce house was lifted into the air during an annual event at the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department in California.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when a San Bernardino County Sheriff's helicopter landed on the roof of the police station. As the copter flew over the area, the strong downward draft blew over several tents and knocked several people down to the ground.

The draft also picked up a bounce house with several children inside and lifted it off the ground. The bounce house then crashed into a short concrete retaining wall. A video recorded by a bystander shows several children and adults standing next to the bounce house and trying to pull the children out.

Officials said that three children had to be hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. A fourth child who was inside the bounce house did not require medical attention.

The helicopter was advertised as being part of the open house. Authorities did not say why the pilot decided to fly directly over the event as it prepared to touch down on the helipad on the roof.

The sheriff's department is working in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the incident.

