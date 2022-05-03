Naked Texas Woman Lying On Road Fatally Struck By Car

A Texas woman who was lying on the street naked has been fatally struck by a car.

According to ValleyCentral, the incident occurred at 1:35 a.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of IH 10 W. NB in San Antonio.

A police officer saw a woman walking on the street nude. She was possibly "under the influence of an unknown substance," according to a preliminary report. The report also states the woman ran across the eastbound and westbound lanes of IH 10 before lying down on the road.

A vehicle traveling on the road was unable to avoid striking the woman," ValleyCentral reported.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene when EMS arrived.

The woman's identity has not been revealed. There are no pending charges.