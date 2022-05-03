S.C. Mom Arrested For Calling 911 After Son Brings Home Girlfriend

Meeting your partner's family can be intimidating. Even if you have met the parents once or twice before, there's a chance a small voice in the back of your head wonders whether or not they like you. While most interactions are fairly smooth, one recent incident in South Carolina ended in an arrest.

A woman in South Carolina was arrested last week after reportedly calling 911 several times when her son brought his girlfriend home. According to FOX Carolina, the Spartanburg County woman was taken into custody early Wednesday (April 27) morning following an argument with her 26-year-old son about his girlfriend staying the night.

Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office arrived at the Inman home shortly before midnight on Tuesday where they reportedly found the woman, identified as Karen Lamb, heavily intoxicated and arguing with her son. The man and his girlfriend told officials that they were only staying the night before returning to New York in the morning; they were advised to stay in the son's room the rest of the night to avoid any escalation.

Deputies told Lamb that because her son lived in the home, he had the right to have a guest; however, this notice didn't seem to last. Not long after officers left, Lamb reportedly called 911 again at 12:20 a.m., where she was told she faced action if calling another time, before calling once again at 4:49 a.m. By the time law enforcement arrived at the residence after the last call, Lamb had left the property. When she returned around 5:17 a.m., she was taken into custody.

Lamb was arrested for misuse of 911 and booked into the county detention center.