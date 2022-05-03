This Florida High School Is Among The Best In The Nation

U.S. News & World Report has released its annual report looking at the best high schools in the nation. Researchers ranked nearly 18,000 schools "based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college."

One Florida school landed in the Top 10: School for Advanced Studies!

Located in Miami, this school came in the No. 4 spot. It also earned high marks in every aspect, from the graduation rate (100%) to math proficiency (100%). Researchers say 100% of students take at least one Advanced Placement (AP) test, while 99% pass at least one. SAS was also ranked the No. 1 high school in all of Florida.

Here are the Top 10 high schools in the country, according to U.S. News:

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (Alexandria, Virginia) Academic Magnet High School (North Charleston, South Carolina) Signature School (Evansville, Indiana) School for Advanced Studies (SAS) (Miami, Florida) Payton College Preparatory High School (Chicago, Illinois) The Davidson Academy of Nevada (Reno, Nevada) Central Magnet School (Murfreesboro, Tennessee) The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (Lawrenceville, Georgia) Julia R. Masterman Secondary School (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Click HERE for the full report on high schools.